Crystal Palace Issued Major Boost as Wayne Hennessey Trains Following Rumours of Injury Lay-Off

Crystal Palace have been handed a major boost ahead of their weekend clash against Tottenham at Selhurst Park on Sunday, after goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey returned to training.

The Welshman was rumoured to have limped out of training on Tuesday, with reports suggesting that he had suffered a freak accident in training.

As reported by the Croydon Advertiser though, the former Wolves goalkeeper took part in training today, with Palace releasing a gallery of photos from the session on their official website.

The 31-year old is currently the Eagles only fit first-team goalkeeper, with deputy Julian Speroni's knee injury expected to rule him out until after the international break. Roy Hodgson's only other option is 20-year old youngster Dion Henry, though he has yet to make a first-team appearance.

Hennessey has played in Palace's last seven competitive matches, but could face competition for his place in the near future after former Liverpool goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri began training with the club.

Matthew Stockman/GettyImages

The Brazilian goalkeeper spent two years at Anfield as Pepe Reina's understudy, with the former Fluminese keeper spending time with Palace this week in an attempt to earn a contract with the club.

The 35-year old could be offered a short-term deal by the relegation threatened Eagles, who are awaiting the arrival of Vicente Guaita in the summer. The Spanish goalkeeper has agreed a deal to move to Selhurst Park in the summer, moving on a free transfer from La Liga outfit Getafe.







