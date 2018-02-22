Former Krasnador Teammate Endorses Fedor Smolov's Potential Move to West Ham United

Celtic midfielder Kouassi Eboue has revealed that he can't understand why former Krasnador teammate Fedor Smolov has yet to earn his dream move to the Premier League.

The Russian international striker was linked with a big money move to West Ham during the January transfer window, but the move did not materialise, despite Smolov scoring 48 times in 64 appearances since joining Krasnador in 2015.

“For me, Fedor is a brilliant player." Eboue told Russian news outlet iz.ru. "I don’t understand why he’s not in London yet. I hope next season he will have a chance to play in England.”

The Hammers were reportedly in talks with Smolov's representatives, with the club's hierachy understood to have been discussing an initial loan deal, with a £12m option to buy.

The deal was not never completed though, despite reports claiming that the Russian was keen on a move to London. The 28-year old quickly distanced himself from those claims however, citing his displeasure at West Ham's style of play.

“It’s true they made an offer, then they increased it. But, West Ham are near the bottom of the table, against Man City they were very defensive, that’s not my style.” Smolov told Russia Football News in December.

The Hammers are known to be keen on strengthening their front line, after selling both Andre Ayew and Diafra Sakho towards the end of the transfer window.

They currently only have one recognised striker fit in Javier Hernandez, with Andy Carroll continuing a lengthy spell on the treatment table.