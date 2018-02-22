Jose Mourinho Hails Youngster's Performance & Hugs Reporter After Man Utd Draw Blank in Seville

Jose Mourinho decided to hug his interviewer after Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Sevilla on Wednesday night, after being asked about the performance of youngster Scott McTominay rather than Paul Pogba.

United frustrated their opponents in a Champions League tie that was quite clearly intended to be kept goalless by the visitors, with Mourinho setting his team up to defend for the 90 minutes away from home.

And after the match, having succeeded in his plot to take the game to Old Trafford on level terms, the Portuguese was in such a good mood that he asked his interviewer if he could be hug him:

"Can I hug you?" Mourinho asked BT Sport's Des Kelly, according to the Express, after he opted to asked the manager about McTominay's performance rather than the predicted questions on Pogba - who was initially left on the bench after a recent fall out with Mourinho and problems with illness.

"In the press conference, the questions were about Paul [Pogba] but the question should be about the kid.

"Scott McTominay played very well..."



"Can I hug you?! Thank you, thank you!"



"No more Pogba questions!" 😂@DesKellyBTS and José Mourinho hug it out after the match 🤗 pic.twitter.com/OFIIhkYLyZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 21, 2018

“He was fantastic. He did everything well. He put pressure on Ever Banega and stopped him playing, he's their playmaker. I think Scott was brilliant.

"The midfield started really well and Paul made a big effort to go into the dynamic when he came on and he had a positive performance."

The second leg of the round of 16 tie will be played on March 13, and while the Red Devils have no away goal to keep them comfortable on the night at Old Trafford, United will be the favourites to progress in the quarter finals of the Champions League.