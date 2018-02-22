Juventus Ace Sami Khedira Hints at Bundesliga Return After Stating Desire for 'New Challenges'

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has hinted that he may look to return to play in Bundesliga in the future, after expressing his desire to take on new challenges in his career.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a glittering career thus far, winning a Bundesliga title with Stuttgart, a La Liga title and a UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid, and two Serie A titles with Juventus. Speaking to German outlet SID, via Calcio Mercato, Kheidra spoke candidly of his plans for the future, stating:

"I've had a great time abroad and I'm always attracted by new challenges and things that I don't know yet; where you need to find yourself again with a new mentality, a new city, a new country.

"The Bundesliga's a great league even if they have some problems at the moment, but it's very attractive. I'm still relatively young and still have a few years to go but, having said that, I still wouldn't rule out a return to the Bundesliga."

Khedira is believed to be happy with life in Turin for the time-being, as La Vecchia Signora aim to win their seventh straight Serie A title on the bounce.

Maxi Allegri's side are currently second in the Italian top-tier, just one point behind fellow high-flyers Napoli in what is becoming an enthralling two-horse race.

Meanwhile, reports from Italy have claimed that Emre Can's strongly-rumoured summer switch from Liverpool to Juventus is still looking likely - claiming that there is an 80% chance that the deal will happen.

The German powerhouse's contract expires at the end of the season, and his chances of agreeing a new deal with the Reds look increasingly unlikely.