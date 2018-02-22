REVEALED: The EPL Club With the Best Shots-to-Goals Conversion Ratio This Season

The Premier League's most deadly club regarding shots-to-goals ratio has been revealed - and the winners should come as no surprise to many.

Manchester City have best conversion ratio in the Premier League this term, with a 20.7% success rate.



Leicester City are surprisingly ranked second in the standings assembled by Transfermarkt, with north west teams Manchester United, Everton and Liverpool completing the top five.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Bottom-placed West Bromwich Albion, meanwhile, come dead last in this table as well - the Baggies posting a shots-to-goal conversion ratio of just 10.3%

Crystal Palace and Newcastle United make up the rest of the bottom three, with conversion percentages of 10.5% and 10.8% respectively.

Pep Guardiola's free scoring City squad have bagged themselves a highly impressive 79 goals from 382 shots - more shots and goals than any other top division side - and, with plenty of City's stars sharing the goalscoring burden, there's never a huge drop off in goals bagged even if certain players aren't available.

Rank Club Shots Goals Conversion Ratio (%) 1 Manchester City 382 79 20.7 2 Leicester City 191 39 20.4 3 Manchester United 259 51 19.7 4 Everton 177 32 18.1 5 Liverpool 342 61 17.8 6 West Ham United 199 34 17.1 7 Arsenal 306 51 16.7 8 Watford 229 37 16.2 9 Tottenham Hotspur 325 52 16.0 10 Chelsea 308 49 15.9 11 Bournemouth 209 31 14.8 12 Huddersfield Town 169 23 13.6 13= Stoke City 209 27 12.9 13= Swansea City 155 20 12.9 15 Southampton 234 28 12.0 16 Brighton 191 22 11.5 17 Burnley 193 21 10.9 18 Newcastle United 232 25 10.8 19 Crystal Palace 239 25 10.5 20 West Bromwich Albion 203 21 10.3

Indeed, Sergio Aguero's 29 strikes and Raheem Sterling's 20 goals aside, 11 other senior stars have bagged between one and 11 goals for the Citizens - a league high for any club.



Leicester, meanwhile, have top scorer Jamie Vardy to thank for many of their goals - the striker being the only Foxes ace to hit double digits so far this term - while United have relied heavily on Romelu Lukaku, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial for their strikes.

Everton, who have struggled for goals all season long, are a surprise entry at fourth in the standings but, with 32 goals registered from only 177 efforts, are more of the more deadly sides in the top league.

Players to score 20 or more goals in Europe's top 5 Leagues this season:



Kane, Spurs - 23 goals

Salah, Liverpool - 22 goals

Cavani, PSG - 23 goals

Aguero, ManCity - 21 goals

Immobile,Lazio - 20 goals

Messi, Barca - 20 goals

Lewansowski, Bayern - 20 goals

Neymar, PSG - 20 goals — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) February 17, 2018

The Toffees' Merseyside rivals Liverpool can thanks Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for the bulk of their goals but, much like City, their free-flowing attacking football has helped them rack up 61 goals from 342 shots.

West Ham and Watford are the only bottom half teams to appear in the top 10 of this particular table, with the Hammers and Hornets posting ratios of 17.1% and 16.4% respectively.

Bournemouth and Burnley, on the other hand, are current top 10 teams whose shots-to-goals ratio sees them in the wrong half of this particular table - the pair's paucity in front of goal ranking them 11th and 17th.

