Burnley vs Southampton Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News, Prediction & More

Burnley take on Southampton at Turf Moor on Saturday with both teams looking to turn around their faltering Premier League form.

The Clarets are without a win in their last 10 Premier League outings, while their visitors have only won one game out of their last 13 - a 3-2 win against fellow strugglers West Brom.

Togetherness.

Despite recent poor form, Burnley still sit in a lofty seventh place in the Premier League thanks to an excellent start to the season, meanwhile, Southampton are currently sitting in the final relegation spot, 10 points behind their hosts.

With both teams losing in their last league outing and currently finding wins in the league hard to come by, it may prove to be an interesting game.

Here's everything you need to know as the Clarets meet the Saints.

Classic Encounter

Southampton 4-3 Burnley (FA Cup 3rd Round - January 2014)

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

This was an FA Cup 3rd round meeting between a Premier League and then Championship side, which seemed to be dominated by now Liverpool players.

The game looked to be going to form for Southampton, as they went in at half time with a comfortable 2-0 lead thanks to two quick goals from Nathaniel Clyne and Rickie Lambert.

But the Premier League side wouldn't have it all their own way as Sam Vokes scored a header, and Danny Ings finished to bring the scores level before the hour mark.

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

Ex-Clarets striker Jay Rodriguez came back to haunt his old club when he struck to restore Southampton's lead in the 66th minute, and Adam Lallana seemed to take the game away from the Championship club with Southampton's fourth.

Burnley struck back with an 87th minute header from Kevin Long to set up a frantic final few minutes, but they were unable to find the goal to take the tie to a replay.

Key Battle

Mario Lemina vs Jack Cork

The battle of the central midfielders. With both teams not known as the most prolific in front of goal, the match could be won in the middle of the park.

Jack Cork will be returning to where he plied his trade between the years of 2011 and 2015. The 28-year-old has played in every Premier League game for Burnley since joining from Swansea in the summer.

Cork will be in the midfield battle with Mario Lemina, who has made slightly less appearances than his counterpart this season, by taking to the field 19 times. As with Cork, Lemina was a new addition to the team during the summer, but has had a positive impact in the defensive midfield position.

While neither player is prolific in front of goal, whoever can dominate the midfield, and break up the oppositions play could have a big saying on the outcome of the game.

Team News

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino has confirmed that attacking midfielder Sofiane Boufal is fit and in contention to play after he missed the FA Cup win over West Brom with a knock. Both Shane Long and Steven Davis are unlikely to be able to feature in the game.

The boss adds that Maya Yoshida is expected to be out for up to five weeks.

Southampton have also confirmed that defender Maya Yoshida will be out of action for 'four to five weeks', while striker Charlie Austin will not be available for the weekend's game, with no return date set for the Englishman.





For Burnley, Chris Wood and Dean Marney are fit enough to come back into contention for Saturday's game. Defender James Tarkowski is rated at 'touch and go' by manager Sean Dyche after missing the last three games with a groin strain. Scott Arfield is also a doubt for the match after picking up a calf injury.

Sean Dyche confirms that Chris Wood and Dean Marney could come back into contention for the weekend game v Southampton. James Tarkowski is rated "touch-and-go" and Scott Arfield is a doubt (calf).

Goalkeeper Tom Heaton started his comeback from a dislocated shoulder by playing a training game against Blackpool in the week, but will still be unavailable for the next few weeks.

Prediction

Both teams are in really poor form in the Premier League, and will be desperate to turn it around. Burnley had a free weekend last week, while Southampton beat West Brom for the second time in three weeks to reach the FA Cup quarter final. The success in the cup could really boost Southampton players' confidence ahead of an important run of fixtures for the Saints' survival hopes.

MP: "The Emirates FA Cup win was important for us to move forward. Every victory improves our belief in our character."

Burnley Stated the season brilliantly, and may have just taken their foot off the gas over the last few weeks. They are sitting in seventh place, with no threat of relegation, so may find motivation hard to come by towards the business end of the season, compared to teams scrapping for their lives.





Prediction: Burnley 0-1 Southampton