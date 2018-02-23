Ex-Spurs Player Trolls Arsene Wenger on Twitter After Östersund Defeat

Ex-Tottenham star Graham Roberts trolled Arsene Wenger on Twitter on Thursday by asking the French manager to stay on at Arsenal next season.

This came soon after Arsenal's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Swedish minnows Östersunds FK in the Europa League, and Roberts found his chance to heckle Wenger.

Fortunately for Arsenal they still went through to the last-16 of the competition after winning 3-0 in Sweden in the first leg.

Mr Arsene Wenger please stay next season — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) February 22, 2018

Although, their dismal display in the second leg, which involved them going down 2-0 after 25 minutes, meant Roberts was entitled to making fun of the Gunners' woes.

This also comes after rumours that Wenger may leaving the Emirates this summer due to poor performances as of late.

Wenger signed a two-year contract with Arsenal last summer, but recent form and the fact they are sixth in the league, eight points from the top four, and seven from bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur, suggests that that deal may end prematurely.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Although he has led them to the League Cup final this year, which will be played against Premier League leaders Manchester City on Sunday. If they are to win that fixture, Roberts' wish may come true.

The final will be Arsenal's biggest game this season as they look to win some silverware for their fans who will undoubtedly be disappointed with their Premier League performances so far.

They will also have to perform in the Europa League as that is their most realistic way into qualifying for the Champions League next season.