Gianluigi Buffon 'Angry' After Juventus Ask Him to Almost Half Wage for 12 Month Contract Extension

Gianluigi Buffon is reportedly angry at Juventus after being asked to almost half his wages in order to secure a 12 month contract extension which will see him play second fiddle to Wojciech Szczęsny.

According to CalcioMercato, the 40-year-old goalkeeping legend does not want to close the curtain on his illustrious career just yet and wants to carry on for another year.

Gianluigi Buffon through the years. pic.twitter.com/EICcpon7f7 — 90s Football (@90sfootball) February 22, 2018

However, Bianconeri president Andrea Agnelli is only willing to offer Buffon an extra year at the club if he takes a pay cut which will almost half his current €4.5m-a-season contract.

This has not gone down well with the Italy international who believes he should stay on the same pay packet he is currently receiving.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Massimiliano Allegri has supposedly informed the 2006 World Cup winner that he will have to sit on the bench if he is to stay at the club to allow former Arsenal goalkeeper Szczęsny to continue developing and impressing with the gloves.





Buffon recently opened up about his battle with depression and revealed that he will make a final decision on his career very soon, with the current treatment from Juventus potentially making his choice for him.

He also revealed that he believes that young Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is his successor and while he may already be following in his footsteps for the national team, Juventus will have to pay rivals AC Milan a hefty sum to acquire his services.

Buffon will now have to consider his options and reflect on whether it's worthwhile sitting on the bench as a substitute earning half the money or finish his career outside of Turin as a club's starting stopper.