Inter vs Benevento Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Prediction & More

After a torrid run of form, winning only one of their last 10 Serie A, the visit of Benevento to the San Siro will prove to be a must win fixture for Luciano Spaletti's men. While AC Milan face off against AS Roma, a win from Inter could see them once again move into the top four, should Inter register a win and the Giallorossi lose at the hands of Inter's local rivals.

Benevento currently sit at the bottom of Serie A having won only three games so far this season, as well as this, Inter were able to pick up a 2-1 victory over the Stregoni so all three points should be more that an achievable goal for the Italian giants as they face off against the strugglers on Saturday evening.

Despite a good run of form, seeing them launch a title charge early in the season, Inter have faltered in recent months. As a result, a positive win against Benevento could see them get their season back on track once again.

Classic Encounter

With the 2017/18 season being Benevento's first year in the top flight of Italian football, the Nerazzuri have only faced off against the Stregoni once before in their history, that game being the 2-1 win at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito on October 1st 2017.

In that game Marcelo Brozovic grabbed a quickfire double in the first half, netting in the 19th and 22nd minute. Brozovic's first goal came from a well worked run of play down the left wing whereby the Croatian met Antonio Candreva's cross with a powerful header to open the scoring.

The second goal was an even more impressive bit of skill from the Croatian as Inter won a free kick 20 yards from goal. Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic lined up for the start of the routine, though it was Brozovic who would find the top right corner with a sweet, swerving shot to double the visitors advantage.

Benevento were able to pull one back as Marco D'Alessandro was able to find some space in the Inter box and slot home neatly against Handanovic however, it wasn't enough and Inter continued their promising start to the season.

Key Battle





Eder vs Christian Puggioni

It is highly likely that the result of the clash between Inter and Benevento will be decided by Inter's attacking prowess rather than their ability to defend.

Inter have been strong in defence this campaign, although they have been lacking in attack, especially in the absence of their talisman Mauro Icardi.

Subsequently, it is likely the result will be decided based on whether or not Benevento's keeper Puggioni is capable of keeping out the Nerazzuri's Italian striker Eder.

Team News

Inter will be without a host of their top stars as they continue to recover from injuries. Brazilian centre back Miranda will be a notable absentee as he continues to recover from a hip adductor issue. Meanwhile Croatian winger Ivan Perisic will miss the clash against the Stregoni due to a shoulder injury.

Backup keeper Tomasso Berni has been ruled out through an undiagnosed injury while heart problems continue to keep 21-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Assane Gnoukouri out of action.

In the opposition dugout, Benevento will be without the man who netted against Inter in the reverse fixture earlier this season as D'Alessandro picked up a muscle injury earlier in the month. Italian centre back Luca Antei has had to undergo surgery on his Achilles tendon, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

Achraf Lazaar won't feature at the San Siro due to accumulating too many yellow cards and disgraced centre back Fabio Lucioni will not feature for Benevento until 2019 due to receiving a ban after being found guilty of doping.

Predicted Lineups





Inter: Handanovic, Jaoa Cancelo, Skriniar, Ranoccia, D'Ambrosio, Gagliardini, Vecino, Karamoh, Rafinha, Candreva, Eder





Benevento: Puggioni, Venuti, Djimsiti, Tosca, Letizia, Sandro, Viola, Brignola, Djuricic, Parigini, Coda

Prediction

Inter will be keen to get their season back on track and push for the Champions League spots in Serie A. As a result, their determination and drive to amend their current run of bad form should prove to be too much for Benevento.

Although Benevento come into this game off the back of an uplifting 3-2 victory against Crotone, Inter's firepower and stalwart defence will likely prove too much for the strugglers.

Inter 3-0 Benevento



