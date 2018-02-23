Jupp Heynckes Issues Defiant Message on Lewandowski Future After Polish Star Changes Agent

Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes has claimed that reports of striker Robert Lewandowski's change of agent "doesn't mean anything at all" in terms of his future at the German club.

Reports emerged on Thursday that Lewandowski has cut ties with his agent of 10 years, Cezary Kucharski, in order to link up with new agent Pini Zahavi. The latter is known as one of the leading representatives in the world, and was involved in the deal that saw Neymar move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

In turn, this led to reports that Lewandowski had told Bayern he wanted a new challenge - and to leave the club in the summer - with Zahavi's role being to come in and help broker a transfer away from Bavaria. Real Madrid have long been linked, while PSG, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are each thought to be interested too.

But speaking ahead of Bayern's game at home to Hertha Berlin on Saturday, via AS, manager Heynckes had his say on the future of the Poland international.

"I think there's nothing wrong with a player changing his agent. I can't judge the reasons," the German replied when asked if the change is an attempt by the striker to force a move away from the club.





"It doesn't mean anything at all for us, given the way I know the officials here at Bayern and what I've heard from them. Bayern is not a club that sells the top players. Top players at Bayern stay at Bayern. I can't imagine there's a chance of him leaving Bayern."

The 29-year-old is under contract with Bayern until 2021, and has scored an incredible 139 goals in 180 appearances for the German club since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.