Sergio Aguero Not Looking to Press Charges After Post-Match Confrontation With Wigan Fan

Sergio Aguero will not press charges against the Wigan Athletic fan that confronted him on the pitch after last Monday's shock FA Cup defeat.

The Manchester City striker had to be restrained by the club's coaching staff after the Latics supporter made a beeline for him during a pitch invasion following the hosts' 1-0 win over Pep Guardiola's men.

The Mirror has reported that the fan in question spat at, verbally abused and tried to punch Aguero during the unsavoury incident - actions that led the Argentina international to angrily respond by pushing him away before fronting his adversary.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, after talking over legal matters with his camp Aguero has decided against lodging an official complaint and charge against the Wigan fan to the police.

The 29-year-old is still believed to be 'seething' over the confrontation but feels that there is no need to escalate the problem further, given that both clubs have already been charged by the Football Association.

The FA has chosen to hit City and Wigan with charges of failing to control their players in the immediate aftermath of Fabian Delph's controversial sending off in the first-half of the contest.

Glad @alanshearer stuck up for Aguero. Fans running upto players after a heated fame and causing trouble and because he's a football player he shouldn't defend himself. Shame @GaryLineker seemed to want to put knife into Sergio. Expected better from an ex pro — Joel McKenna (@McKennaJoel) February 19, 2018

The midfielder was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Max Power, but City players, staff and fans were left incensed after referee Anthony Taylor changed his mind after originally going to give the England international a yellow card.

City feel that pressure from Wigan's players resulted in Taylor changing his mind and led to a small fracas on the touchline and on the field of play.

Pep Guardiola and Paul Cook were then involved in a heated exchange in the tunnel at half-time over the sending off - an incident Guardiola tried to play down after the game had finished.



England's governing body has also sought the views of both teams over Wigan's pitch invasion after the game had ended, which led to the incident involving Aguero and the opposing team's fan.

