Watford vs Everton Match Preview: Past Meeting, Form, Team News & More

The battle of the ‘Z Cars’ teams takes place on Saturday as Watford entertain Everton in the Premier League.

Both sides have enjoyed a fortnight’s break from action due to their early eliminations from the FA Cup, and will be refreshed ahead of particularly tasty bout.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the Vicarage Road contest.

Past Meeting

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

An utterly mad five-goal thriller – will all goals coming in the second half – handed the Toffees a vital home victory over the Hornets in November. After a ponderous opening 45 minutes, Richarlison’s goal just after the restart was added to by Christian Kabasele past the hour mark to put ex-manager Marco Silva’s away outfit in command.

However, the introduction of Oumar Niasse from the bench sparked the hosts into life and two quick-fire goals from the striker and Dominic Calvert-Lewin levelled proceedings.

Leighton Baines’ 91st-minute penalty then appeared to secure all three points for the Blues but, in nine minutes of added-on time, the visitors were handed their own spot kick. Step forward ex-Toffee Tom Cleverley, who skied his attempt with the final kick of the match in front of a breathless Goodison Park crowd.

Form

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Hornets head into this encounter in with a win, a draw and two defeats since Javi Gracia’s appointment at the end of January. That stunning 4-1 win over reigning champions Chelsea punctuated a 1-0 loss to Southampton and a 0-0 draw against Stoke, before a 2-0 loss to West Ham brought them back down to Earth.

Everton picked up their second win in four games last time out with a 3-1 triumph over Crystal Palace – three points which added to the four they picked up against Leicester and West Brom.

However, a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Arsenal was also part of that run of form and the Blues will hope for better luck on their travels this weekend.

Team News

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Gracia could be without 12 senior stars as he welcomes Everton to Hertfordshire.

The likes of Kabasele and Cleverley are joined by other notable absentees such as Nathanial Chalobah, Younes Kaboul, Craig Cathcart and Molla Wague, but Heurelho Gomes, Will Hughes and Miguel Britos could feature if they pass late fitness tests though.

For Everton gaffer Sam Allardyce, Leighton Baines is fit again after a three-month absence with a calf strain.

Ramiro Funes Mori is unavailable despite stepping up his recovery from a lengthy knee injury, while Eliaquim Mangala won’t play due to the knee problem he picked up two weeks ago and Seamus Coleman is a slight doubt.

Predicted Watford Lineup: Karnezis; Janmaat, Holebas, Prodl, Mariappa, Zeegelaar; Doucoure, Capoue; Deulofeu, Deeney, Richarlison.

Predicted Everton Lineup: Pickford; Kenny, Keane, Williams, Martina; Gueye, Rooney; Walcott, Davies, Sigurdsson; Niasse.

Prediction

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

With only one victory over Everton in the past 12 meetings, Watford will head into the weekend looking to end that sorry run of results.The Blues’ defence can still be penetrated and, in Deeney and Richarlison, the Hornets have the chance to pick up a rare win.

However, Allardyce will be imploring his side to take full advantage of Watford’s skeleton team and secure only their second away league win of the campaign.

With confidence slowly growing among the Merseysiders, it could be their day in the Sun.

Prediction: Watford 1-2 Everton