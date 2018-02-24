Liverpool 'Have Considered' Move for Newcastle Star as Wages Prove Issue of Contention at St James'

Liverpool are considering a move for Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles this summer, according to a report from Chronicle Live.

While Liverpool have recently reinforced their defence with the signing of Virgil van Dijk for £75m from Southampton, the report states that Lascelles' head may be turned due to the fact he's earning considerably less than the club's highest earner - Jonjo Shelvey.

The article suggests that Lascelles' wages of £35,000-a-week are less than half that of Shelvey's, who is picking up a reported £80,000.

Lascelles, who was recently inked with a move to Chelsea in the Evening Standard, is a key figure in Newcastle's bid to remain in the Premier League and his absence was felt after he picked up an ankle injury before the new year.

Liverpool might be interested in partnering Lascelles with new boy Van Dijk as they look to build a team capable of pushing for silverware next season. The likes of Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip have been less than convincing at times this season and will likely find their position under threat come the summer transfer window.

Lascelles is not yet thought to be considering leaving the Magpies, but should his dominating performances at the heart of Newcastle's defence continue, then the Premier League's big boys are likely to be following his situation closely.

The potential of European football - along with the considerable wages they could offer - may convince Lascelles to consider his options away from Newcastle.