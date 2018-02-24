PSG Star Neymar Takes to Instagram to Model Outrageous £1,745 Leopard Print Tracksuit

PSG star Neymar is known for his outlandish clothing choices and regular appearances at global high fashion events.

He's not one to shy away from the camera and now being the most expensive footballer on the planet, the Brazilian seems to have taken it to the next level.

Neymar posted the following picture to his Instagram account on Wednesday (February 21).

It may appear to be yet another one of his extravagant attires but there's a lot more to it than meets the eye.

The blinding outfit is made by Italian designer Dolce and Gabbana and will set you back a staggering £1,745 if you want to replicate the superstar's style.

Neymar is estimated to earn £2.7m a year so he could buy over 1,500 of these and still have enough to buy a terrace house in Blackpool.

Although he reportedly regrets ever moving to the Ligue 1 giants, he can't be too unhappy with that lavish lifestyle.

His fans went crazy for the post, gathering over 3.4m likes at the time of writing and Neymar was equally speechless by captioning the picture with two emojis representing "no words".