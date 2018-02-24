Roy Hodgson Confirms Crystal Palace Set to Hand Diego Cavalieri Short-Term Deal

Roy Hodgson has confirmed that Diego Cavalieri is on the cusp of penning a short-term contract with Crystal Palace.

The Eagles gaffer was quoted by the Croydon Advertiser as he explained why Palace would offer the veteran goalkeeper a six-month deal to help them fight against the drop.

Cavalieri has been touted as a future Palace signing for a number of weeks now, but talk of his arrival had gone cold despite the 35-year-old spending some time training with the Premier League club.

Hodgson has now revealed that plans are in place to add the Brazilian to his shot stopping ranks as Palace look to avoid relegation from England's top flight.

However, the veteran boss also admitted that Cavalieri wouldn't be registered in time to feature in his side's clash against Tottenham on Sunday.



He said: "He has been very good, and has been with us over a week now," said Hodgson at his pre-match press conference.

"He was released from his club Fluminense and we invited him to come over and do some training with us to see how he was and how he likes us and I am hoping we will reach an agreement with him.

"[Sporting director] Doug Freedman and [chairman] Steve Parish have been working very hard to get that agreement with him to at least keep him here until at least the end of the season and help us out in that way, and I believe they are well advanced in those discussions, but unfortunately not so far advanced that we will have him with us on Sunday."

Cavalieri boasts the likes of Liverpool and Palmeiras among his former clubs, but the three-times capped international has been without a club since New Year's Day when Fluminense elected not to extend his deal.

