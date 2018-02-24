Sadio Mane Reveals Which Liverpool Stars Are 'Lucky Boys' After Thrashing West Ham

Sadio Mane has claimed Liverpool's attacking trio are 'lucky boys' following the Reds' 4-1 thrashing of West Ham at Anfield.

Emre Can put the hosts ahead on the half hour mark after heading home from a corner, and they came out from the half time interval on fire with Mohamed Salah doubling Liverpool's lead in the 51st minute before Roberto Firmino added a third just six minutes later.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Michail Antonio pulled one back for the visitors just two minutes later after being brought off the bench just seconds before, however Liverpool made sure of all three points when Mane rounded off the scoring ten minutes from time to send Liverpool up to second in the Premier League.

Speaking to the Express after the game, Sadio Mane praised his team's performance, but also claimed Liverpool's front three were very lucky to have the supporting cast behind them.

He said: "Honestly we played very good from the beginning. We scored four goals and created so many chances. We pushed as a team.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"The front three are all lucky boys, the rest of the team give us assists and play well behind so we are lucky."

Liverpool temporarily go second in the table with Manchester United set to face Chelsea on Sunday, and Jurgen Klopp was also full of praise for his side, claiming they were a joy to watch.

He said: “I don't think as a manager you can expect a game like this, you can hope for it but it's very rare you get it. We got it. It was a joy to watch.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"The boys delivered, it makes me really happy. It helps us when we have time to train and prepare but we don't often have the time. I saw a lot of things today we did in training which makes me happy."

Mane will be hoping he and his Liverpool side can continue their rich vein in form when they host Newcastle United on Saturday in their next Premier League encounter.