West Brom 1-2 Huddersfield: Pitiful Baggies Bested by Snappy Terriers at Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion's torrid time of late shows no signs of ending after they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town.

Rajiv van la Parra and Steve Mounie condemned the Premier League's worst home side to yet another loss, despite Craig Dawson's consolation, and leave Alan Pardew's men rooted to the foot of the table.

David Wagner's men can, meanwhile, have reasons to be cheerful after completing a first ever top tier double and pick up a rare and vital win on the road.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

A Salomon Rondon shot that sailed over the bar aside, the opening period of this contest had little to boast about - niggling fouls and a lack of end product doing little to help the flow of the game.



The Terriers were keeping the hosts at bay, with the home crowd growing tetchy at their team's lack of cutting edge.

Finally, Huddersfield forced a penalty box scramble on 35 minutes. Alex Pritchard and van la Parra both had glorious chances to break the deadlock from Collin Quaner's cross, but West Brom's stoic defending ensured their clean sheet remained intact.

This football is fucking shocking, no creativity no urgency championship here we come #WBAHUD — Zak Keeling (@thebadger1988) February 24, 2018

James McClean wasted a rare chance down the opposite end as he skied a strike from a decent position as the sides went into the break level.



Two minutes after the restart, however, and West Brom were punished. Quaner was afforded all the space he needed to measure a low cross to van la Parra at the back stick, and the winger scuffed his effort into the bottom corner from eight yards out to stun the home crowd.

Danny Williams and Gareth Barry trade low drives before Mounie caused a mass home fan exodus just shy of the hour.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

The striker latched on to Pritchard's super through ball and, beating West Brom's high defensive line, stroked home past Ben Foster as boos rung down from the stands.

Diminutive playmaker Pritchard then popped a shot off that Foster held comfortably before Dawson offered his club a lifeline on 64 minutes.

The defender rose highest at a Chris Brunt corner and powered a header past the flailing Jonas Lossl, despite the keeper's protestations that he was fouled by Jay Rodriguez.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Foster parried a dipping Williams volley immediately after while Lossl's flying save from Brunt's free kick denied the hosts an equaliser.

Dawson and substitute Oliver Burke spurned clear cut chances to salvage a draw for West Brom but, with the final whistle drawing more boos, the pressure on Pardew and his charges has only intensified.

