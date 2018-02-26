Bayern Munich Defender Joshua Kimmich Reveals the Toughest Player He's Ever Faced

Bayern Munich defender Joshua Kimmich has revealed Chelsea's striker Alvaro Morata as the toughest opponent he has ever had to face.

Morata, who joined the Premier League's title holders from Real Madrid in the summer for a club record £60m, has endured some heavy criticism for his below par performances this season.

The Spanish international was dropped for Chelsea's Champions League clash to Barcelona but was then reinstated in the staring lineup in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Kimmich, however, has claimed that the 25-year-old, who has scored 10 league goals this season, was the toughest opponent he has had to face when he was playing for Serie A giants Juventus.

The two came head to head in a Champions League round of 16 clash in 2016 which Bayern ended up winning 6-2 on aggregate.

“It was very tough to play against him because he has a very strong body, he is very fast and has a good technique,” the right-back revealed, answering questions fans posed to him via Goal. “So it wasn’t easy to play against him.”

It’s been claimed by the newspaper The Express that Alvaro Morata was not happy about being benched by Conte for the Barcelona game. Also his regretting the decision to leave Real Madrid. #CFC — Chelsea FC Fan Club (@ConteBlueArmy) February 23, 2018

Meanwhile, the German international was also asked to pick the outstanding player of his generation, to which he replied: “I think there are a lot of good players.





“Neymar is not that old but he’s not my age. Paul Pogba is two years older than me and Paulo Dybala I think is one year older than me.

“For me, Kingsley Coman is a greater player, but he’s one year younger than me. I think we have a good generation with a lot of very good players.”



