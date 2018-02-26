Bournemouth Captain Simon Francis 'Disappointed' to Get Booed Off During 2-2 Newcastle Draw

Bournemouth captain Simon Francis has admitted he was 'disappointed' after the home fans booed their team off at half-time in the 2-2 draw against Newcastle United at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The Cherries had to come from 2-0 down against the Magpies on Saturday to earn a point, and captain Francis admitted getting booed off the pitch at half-time with his side two goals down was distressing, as quoted by the Daily Echo.

FULL-TIME Bournemouth 2-2 Newcastle



The hosts fight back from two goals down to claim a point#BOUNEW pic.twitter.com/fDdAG2jTtv — Premier League (@premierleague) February 24, 2018

"To get booed off at half-time was disappointing, not by all the fans of course. We are trying our hardest and are not a group of players who are going to chuck in the towel.

"That’s not what we did at Huddersfield and that’s not what we did against Newcastle. If we could get the same support for the whole game like we did in the last 20 minutes then it would help us turn round results quicker."

Despite being booed off by the fans at half-time, Francis credited the fans for their support in the final minutes as the home side looked to grab a late equaliser.

Bournemouth have come from 2 down to level things against Newcastle and @alanshearer is currently holding his shiny head in his hands. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 24, 2018

“I was a little surprised some of the fans jeered and booed but, for the last 20 minutes, they were phenomenal and we are going to need more for that for the rest of the season,” Francis added.

“Maybe expectations are that we can go on and achieve much more and I agree with that. But the only way we are going to achieve more is if we do it together and the fans are behind us.”

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The draw leaves Bournemouth 11th in the league, in somewhat of a strange position with just five points separating themselves and 18th place Swansea City.

Up next for the Cherries is a trip to Leicester City ,who also fell to a disappointing home draw against Stoke City on Saturday.