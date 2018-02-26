Brazilian Prodigy Set to Complete Long-Awaited €45m Move to Real Madrid This Summer

By 90Min
February 26, 2018

Vinícius Júnior will finally complete his long-awaited move from Flamengo to Real Madrid this summer, after the Spanish giants were forced to wait for the Brazilian winger turn 18 before they could welcome him into their ranks.

Júnior's move to the Spanish capital, which is set to cost Los Blancos an estimated €45m, has already been completed but his age is the only thing stopping the 17-year-old from moving to Santiago Bernabéu.

It has been reported by Marca that Real Madrid's directors and coaches are already planning to have Júnior in their squad over the summer.

However, there is still some uncertainty over his future, with the club's hierarchy seemingly split over a decision whether to keep or loan Júnior out next season.

The Brazil U17 international could be given the opportunity to impress in Madrid's first team next year, if he impresses during pre-season.

Alternatively, Júnior could follow in the footsteps of Martin Ødegaard and spend some time away from the Bernabéu to get some top-flight experience.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The Norway international has spent this season in the Eredivisie to gain valuable playing time, making 20 appearances with mid-table side SC Heerenveen.


The 19-year-old winger, who was once dubbed the 'Norweigan Messi', could even see his place in the Spanish capital come under threat when Júnior arrives at the club and could look to kick-start his career elsewhere.

More Soccer

