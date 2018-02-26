Former Olympic Sprinter Usain Bolt Teases Upcoming Signing for 'Football Team'

After years of speculation as to whether or not former Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt will trade the track for the football pitch, the Jamaican has finally answered the question that has long been on people's lips.

The Manchester United fan confirmed via Twitter on Sunday 25th February that he will be signing for a football team, coyly including the caveat that it wouldn't reveal the name of the club until Tuesday.

I've signed for a football team! Find out which one this Tuesday at 8am GMT 👀 pic.twitter.com/iFTlWxfy7x — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) February 25, 2018

Taking to social media, Bolt wrote: "I've signed for a football team! Find out which one this Tuesday at 8am GMT."

As such, fans have been waiting with bated breath, speculating as to where the 100m world record holder will kick off his career in football.

Following his retirement from sprinting, the Jamaican earned himself a trial with Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund in January this year as he readied himself for the transition as he looked to trade the track for the pitch.

As such die Schwarzgelben are seen to be a potential location for Bolt, while other speculate that Manchester United or even David Beckham's new Major League Soccer franchise, Futbol Miami, for whom he has already offered his services, could be the 31-year-old's destination.