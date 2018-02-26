Inter Yet to Set Date for Contract Talks With Captain Mauro Icardi Amid Exit Rumours

Inter are reportedly yet to set a date for when the club can discuss an improved contract with their talisman, Mauro Icardi.

The Italian side are understood to be eager to tie the Argentine striker down to a new deal at San Siro - with increasing Icardi's €110m release clause one of the Nerazzurri's biggest challenges ahead of the summer transfer window.

Monday's edition of Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) claims that Inter still haven't approached the 25-year-old as the club were unhappy that Wanda Nara, Icardi's wife and agent, recently spoke about his future in Milan.

It is believed that Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Icardi's contract situation, with Bayern Munich also touted to make a move if Robert Lewandowski leaves Bavaria this summer.





In a recent report by the Sun, it is claimed that Manchester United are "ready to trigger" Icardi's release clause this summer - a potential transfer that could rest on potential outgoings at Old Trafford.

The Argentine striker has emerged as one of the most deadly strikers in European football over the last few seasons.





A former player in Barcelona's prestigious La Masia youth academy, Icardi permanently moved to Italy in 2011 to join Sampdoria.





The Argentine striker, who has four caps with the senior national team, scored 11 goals in 33 appearances with I Blucerchiati and did enough at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris to convince Inter to move for him in 2013.

Just £11m and 170 appearances later, Icardi has registered 96 goals across all competitions for the Nerazzurri and has even been given the armband on a full-time basis over the last three years.