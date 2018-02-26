Neymar Expected to Miss UCL Clash With Real Madrid After Being Ruled Out for 3 Weeks

Paris Saint-Germain's poster boy Neymar could be forced to sit out of their UEFA Champions League match against Real Madrid after suffering an ankle injury on Sunday.

The Brazilian winger was forced off the pitch on a stretcher in PSG's 3-0 victory over Olympique Marseille at the Parc des Princes after tussling for a loose ball with Bouna Sarr.





Goals from Kylian Mbappé and Edinson Cavani, either side of an own goal from Rolando, settled the tie but Neymar's injury could prove to be a real blow when the Parisiens welcome Madrid to the French capital.

Zinedine Zidane: "I'm not happy if Neymar is injured. Hopefully, he can play. I'm never going to want an opposing player to get injured." pic.twitter.com/0Sk220Rc3z — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) February 26, 2018

Sky Sports understand that the former Barcelona star feared he had broken his ankle - an injury which would have brought Neymar's season to a premature end.

However, initial tests indicate that the 26-year-old will only be out of action for three weeks.

PSG are set to face Marseille once again on Wednesday as they look to book their place in the next round of the French Cup before travelling to the Stade de l'Aube to take on Troyes in Ligue 1 - both of which are games where Neymar's absence shouldn't be a huge miss.

However, the French giants will then return to Paris to welcome Real Madrid as Unai Emery's side look to overturn a 3-1 deficit on March 6.

Last season, Neymar was involved in one of the greatest UEFA Champions League games in history when Barcelona's outstanding comeback against PSG at the Camp Nou - when Neymar was arguably la Blaugrana's best player - secured their passage into the quarter-finals of the competition last year.