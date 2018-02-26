Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that Fernandinho's absence will be a big loss after the Brazilian defensive midfielder suffered a hamstring injury in the Citizens' 3-0 League Cup Final triumph over Arsenal at Wembley on Sunday.

City took the lead in the lead in the 18th minute when Sergio Aguero chipped the ball over a stranded David Ospina.

Guardiola's side compounded Arsenal's misery with a dominant second-half display whith goals from both Vincent Kompany and David Silva securing a deserved 3-0 win for the Premier League leaders.

The victory ensured Guardiola his first piece of silverware since the former Barcelona took over at the Etihad in 2016. Nevertheless, with the treble still possible, the Catalan has admitted that Fernandinho's expected absence will be a huge loss.

"He's injured. The next games he'll be out. We'll assess him tomorrow but he's a big, big loss," Guardiola said after the game, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"Now we have to find a solution, to find out which players can play in the Fernandinho position. Now we have a problem in that area."

The defensive midfielder, who was replaced by Ilkay Gundogan in the second-half following the injury, has played in every league game for the Citizens so far this campaign. The exact length of his absence is to be determined on Monday when he is set to undergo a scan.

The Brazilian looks certain to miss both of City's next two fixtures, however, against Arsenal and then Chelsea.