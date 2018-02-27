Benoit Assou-Ekotto Continues Twitter Spat With Kylian Mbappe Over National Team Representation

Former Spurs defender Benoit Assou-Ekotto has continued his Twitter feud with Paris Saint-Germain player Kylian Mbappe, with his latest tweets towards the French international.

The row started earlier in the week, when Mbappe replied to Assou-Ekotto's original tweet, which was seemingly criticising the PSG forward for choosing to represent France on the international stage, instead of honouring his African heritage.

Mbappe's response included a picture of the time that Assou-Ekotto picked a fight with his own teammate Benjamin Moukandjo, when representing Cameroon during the 2014 World Cup.

un lion qui copie un lion devient un singe... V.H... pic.twitter.com/YcWONBFp7D — Benoit Assou-Ekotto (@AssouEkotto) February 26, 2018





The Metz player has now tried to get the last word with a tweet that includes a picture of the Frenchman's reply, and translates as: "A lion who copies a lion becomes a monkey... V.H..."





Assou-Ekotto then went onto tweet a gif of former American president Barack Obama doing a 'mic drop'.

The spat seems to have escalated from a meeting earlier in the season between Metz and PSG in Ligue 1, when Assou-Ekotto was sent off for a foul on the former Monaco man. PSG went onto win the game 5-1, with Mbappe appearing on the scoresheet on his debut for the Paris outfit.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The pair will face a rematch with each other next month when Metz travel to Parc des Princes to take on PSG.

Mbappe was born in Paris to a Cameroonian father and an Algerian mother, and has previously spoken about wanting to honour his African heritage. He was however selected to be a part of the French national squad in March 2017, and has gone onto make 10 international appearances so far for Les Bleus.