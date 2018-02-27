Gigi Buffon Contemplates Italy Return as He Admits to Feelings of 'Loyalty and Responsibility'

Gianluigi Buffon is considering a return to the international picture if interim Italy boss Luigi Di Biagio wants to select him for the upcoming friendly matches with England and Argentina.

The 40-year-old hung up his gloves back in November after the Azzurri's shock failure to qualify for the World Cup in Russia. Their aggregate defeat to Sweden meant that the nation will be absent from a finals for the first time in 60 years.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Buffon called time on his international career having made 175 caps, but he may yet add to that total after declaring his openness to return during a broadcast on Mediaset network.

He admitted, via Eurosport: "I had thought about going on holiday for a few days with my family, but when the national team needs you, you must be present and not desert them.

"There's nothing to add to Di Biagio's words other than I feel a sense of responsibility and loyalty which I must give to the national team in this transitional moment.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

"I repeat, it's a way of showing loyalty and a sense of responsibility towards Italy. A new national team is being born and the first games are not comfortable ones because we will face Argentina and England.

"I think that any experienced player can be useful at the start, even if it's just to give advice to the young ones."

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Italy Hand National Team Managerial Role to Luigi Di Biagio on Interim Basis).



Buffon's traits of passion and commitment are well known, and it could be that the legendary stopper feels he has more to offer rather than retiring on the lowest of lows.

