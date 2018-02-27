James Rodriguez Could Be Used as Part of Deal to Bring Bayern Superstar to Real Madrid

Real Madrid would be willing to offer James Rodriguez to Real Madrid in order to reduce the price for Robert Lewandowski, according to reports.

The Polish striker has been heavily linked with a move to the Bernabéu Stadium, with some reports suggesting that he has asked his club for a transfer.

Hertha Berlin prevent Robert Lewandowski from netting in what would have been a record setting 12th successive home Bundesliga match, but he's been prolific at the Allianz Arena this season regardless...https://t.co/gbiuHNN7Cs pic.twitter.com/YNKPHl2aPC — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 24, 2018

The asking price for Lewandowski is expected to be around the £150m mark, but Colombian outlet RCN (via as) has reported that the Spanish club will try and reduce the price by including Rodriguez in any deal.





Rodriguez is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, and the German side are keen to make the deal a permanent one, after a string of impressive performances by the Colombian.

The 26-year-old had recorded four goals and six assists in 16 Bundesliga appearances so far this season.

Lewandowski has been with Bayern since 2014, and has scored 139 goals in 181 appearances for the club, including a brace in their 5-0 UEFA Champions League destruction of Besiktas last week.

The 29-year-old increased the speculation over his future last week, when he appointed super-agent Pini Zahavi as his new representative, the agent who was involved in the deal that saw Neymar move to Barcelona for a World Record fee.





However, it is reported by Sky Sports that although both the player and his representative will try to force a move away from Bayern, the club are not short of funds and will resist any offer that come their way. Whether the addition of Rodriguez in any potential deal will soften their stance, is still to be seen.