La Liga President Confirms Luis Suarez Will Be 'Punished' for Controversial Actions in Girona Game

La Liga President Javier Tebas has hinted that Barcelona striker Luis Suarez could be handed an extended ban by the Spanish football authorities, following his apparent attempts to get himself a yellow card in Saturday's 6-1 thrashing of Girona.

Had Suarez - who had already netted a hat-trick in the match - gone into the book in the closing moments of the rout, it would have been his fifth yellow of the season, meaning the Uruguayan would have been suspended for Thursday's match with Las Palmas; before being available again for when league leaders Barcelona host second placed Atletico Madrid at the Nou Camp on Sunday.

Weighing in on the issue, La Liga president Javier Tebas has now suggested that Suarez, who was not actually booked against Girona, could be set for a longer suspension, with Football Espana reporting that Tebas has told Spanish press: “Luis Suarez should be punished for intentionally looking for a ban.





“Had he received his fifth yellow he would then be cleared to play in a crucial game, but that is not something we want in this league."

Antonio Camacho (former Real Madrid Coach): "The incident in which Luis Suarez tried to force a yellow card in order to be able to deliver a knockout blow to Atletico is something players have been doing all their lives. But this time it didn't work out well." pic.twitter.com/SdA6ydaXva — FC Barcelona (@BarcaUniversal) February 27, 2018

Tebas went onto declare: “I will do everything that I can to keep cheating and deceit out of football, out of La Liga – that is what we must aim to do."

Suarez has scored 20 La Liga goals so far this season, helping Barca to a 13 point lead at the top of La Liga with 13 games remaining in the league campaign.