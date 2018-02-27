Liverpool Fans Speculate as Marco Reus Uses Roberto Firmino's Celebration During Bundesliga Game

Marco Reus has got Liverpool fans excited with his goal celebration on Sunday.

The German international has been linked with the Reds ever since manager Jurgen Klopp took up his role, and the 28-year-old marked his goal against FC Augsburg with a roundhouse kick, a celebration that has become synonymous with Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino.

His goal against Augsburg was Reus' second in as many Bundesliga games for Borussia Dortmund, and marks an early success in his return from a ruptured cruciate ligament.

Liverpool fans on social media are now speculating if the winger was sending a message to them through his celebration, and if he will be walking out on the Anfield turf before too long - although most seem to be with their tongue firmly in their cheek.

Marco Reus doing a combination of Mane and Firmino in his celebration 👀



pic.twitter.com/igYnjfsVpp — Zac (@ZAC_AE) February 27, 2018





Reus with a roundhouse kick goal celebration.. if that’s not a “come get me Jürgen I want to play with Firmino” then I don’t know what is*



*Joke - not to be taken seriously — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) February 26, 2018



