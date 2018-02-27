Liverpool Fans Speculate as Marco Reus Uses Roberto Firmino's Celebration During Bundesliga Game

By 90Min
February 27, 2018

Marco Reus has got Liverpool fans excited with his goal celebration on Sunday. 

The German international has been linked with the Reds ever since manager Jurgen Klopp took up his role, and the 28-year-old marked his goal against FC Augsburg with a roundhouse kick, a celebration that has become synonymous with Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino. 

His goal against Augsburg was Reus' second in as many Bundesliga games for Borussia Dortmund, and marks an early success in his return from a ruptured cruciate ligament. 

Liverpool fans on social media are now speculating if the winger was sending a message to them through his celebration, and if he will be walking out on the Anfield turf before too long - although most seem to be with their tongue firmly in their cheek. 



You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now