West Ham to Reignite Interest in Anderlecht Midfielder & Make Plans for Summer Move

West Ham are set to reignite their interest in Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker, with the club preparing a summer move for Belgium international, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

Dendoncker emerged as a January target for the east London club after it was reported that the player was keen on a move.

The Hammers consequently launched a number of January bids for the midfielder, but were ultimately unsuccessful in bringing him to the London Stadium - with Anderlecht understood to have wanted a £20m fee for their star man.

Nevertheless, as per the report, the club are preparing to renew their interest in the summer, with David Moyes desperate to strengthen his options in midfield.

Having missed out on a number of targets in January, including Stoke's Joe Allen, Norwich's James Maddison, Bournemouth's Harry Arter and Fulham's Tom Cairney, the former Everton boss will be looking to sign at least two new midfielders in the summer.

22-year-old Dendoncker has made 155 appearances and scored ten goals since his debut for Anderlecht in 2013. He has also been capped four times for the Belgian national team.

This season, the midfielder has made a total of 33 appearances for the 3rd-placed Jupiler League side - six of which have come in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, according to the same report, Fiorentina are preparing a fresh bid for West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang. The Serie A side were keen on the 25-year-old Spaniard - who is currently injured - in January and are ready to launch a fresh pursuit in the summer.