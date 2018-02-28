Interesting Statistic Shows Just How Impressive Espanyol’s Victory Over Real Madrid Was on Tuesday

Espanyol striker Gerard Moreno scored an injury-time winner as his side beat Real Madrid for the first time in over a decade. The result was significantly remarkable because of the fact that it was the first time Madrid had failed to score against Espanyol for the first time since September 2005.

Real had won five games in a row but Zinedine Zidane opted to rest Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday and was made to pay for a below-par performance. Los Blancos defender Sergio Ramos ended up playing as an extra striker at the end as they looked for a last minute winner to close the gap on Atletico Madrid to just four points.

But instead, it was Espanyol's Moreno who was on cue from 12-yards out to sweep home an emphatic finish in the 93rd minute to give his side their first victory over Madrid in 22 attempts.

Espanyol 1-0 Real Madrid FT: Madrid have failed to score against Espanyol for the first time since September 2005, ending a run of 27 consecutive matches finding the back of the net https://t.co/d60MY2g5a1 #EspanyolRealMadrid — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 27, 2018

What makes the result even more surprising, is the fact that it was the first time Los Blancos had failed to score against Espanyol since 2005, which ultimately ended a run of 27 consecutive matches finding the back of the net against the Catalonian club.

Espanyol had also failed to win their last 22 games against Real, drawing only three of those, which was a run dating back to October 2007.

Zidane said after the game that he feels sorry for his players as quoted by ESPN: "We were lacking a little bit in all departments. It's a defeat that hurts and it's a poor result. I feel sorry for the players.





At times, there's no understanding football. We dropped further back for some spells in the second half but you've got to accept these tough times. At no point in the second half did we do well."

Who you bringing on first? pic.twitter.com/vkmH0ObKwr — 90min (@90min_Football) February 27, 2018

This result ends an eight-match unbeaten run in La Liga, with their last defeat prior to this game coming at home against Villareal in January. It also means that Zidane's side have already lost two more games this season than they did for the entirety of the last campaign.

Next up for Real is a home clash with Getafe on Saturday, before the crucial second leg of their Champions League knockout tie away to Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday, in which they lead 3-1 on aggregate.