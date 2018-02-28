Leicester Receive Boost in Hazard Pursuit as Gladbach Director Hints at Reinvesting €30m Fee

Borussia Monchengladbach could be willing to part ways with former Chelsea midfielder Thorgan Hazard this summer in order to free up funds to reinvest in their playing squad - and heavy interest is believed to be held in the Belgian.

Leicester City are the team most commonly linked with a move for the 24-year-old, and Claude Puel has been reported to be looking at using Hazard as a replacement for unsettled winger Riyad Mahrez.

And despite the younger brother of Eden Hazard still having two years on his contract in Germany, reason to believe the club would be willing to sell has heightened following quotes made by sporting director Max Eberl:

“If we make €30m on a transfer, we can spend that money on one or two players,” he told RB Online (via Inside Futbol).

Monchengladbach are believed to be looking for a figure between €30m and €40m for their man, and it could well be this summer that sees Hazard depart in a return to the Premier League.

One problem that may come to haunt Leicester in their attempts to lure him to the King Power could be the fact that Chelsea (Hazard's previous club) have first refusal over the player, which means that a return to Stamford Bridge isn't beyond the realms of possibility.

Regardless of who he leaves Gladbach for, Hazard has previously spoken of the appeal of England, and has even gone as far as hinting at a possible move once the season closes:

"Apparently, a few clubs are interested, but we’ll analyse all that at the end of the season,” he said, via Leicester Mercury.