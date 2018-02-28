Manchester City Star Raheem Sterling Could Feature Against Arsenal But Game Too Soon for Fernandinho

Manchester City could be set for an injury boost as Raheem Sterling may make his injury comeback against Arsenal on Thursday.

Sterling picked a hamstring injury during the 4-0 victory over Basel in the Champions League earlier this month. The injury forced him to miss Man City's 3-0 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

However, Sterling and Man City have apparently received some positive news ahead of the Premier League game with Arsenal on Thursday. According to the Times via 101 Great Goals, Sterling could take part in the Citizens second clash with the Gunners after returning to training.

The 23-year-old has been in terrific form for City this season, appearing 35 times and scoring 20 goals.

Man City have also received a positive update on the hamstring injury Fernandinho picked up during Sunday's Carabao Cup win. Scans have revealed that the injury isn't serious, however he will definitely miss the Arsenal game. He could still return for the club's clash on Sunday against Chelsea in the league.

Fernandinho is another important player for Manchester City. The 32-year-old has featured in all of the club's 27 league games so far this season, but will be forced to miss his first one against Arsenal.

Man City are currently at the top of the Premier League table, 13 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United, with a game-in-hand.

After securing the Carabao Cup, the possibility of winning the treble is still on, with the club looking likely to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League after winning the first leg of their round of 16 clash against Basel 4-0.