Mauro Icardi Set to Miss Out on World Cup Place Despite Goalscoring Form With Inter

Mauro Icardi will not travel with the rest of his compatriots to Russia this summer despite the stellar season he is having in the league, according to a report from Sport Mediaset.

Icardi has once again been in fine goalscoring form this season and looks set to guide the Nerazzurri back to Champions League qualification, a feat which will largely be thanks to his 18 Serie A goals.

However, regardless of his goalscoring exploits at the San Siro, it is claimed that Icardi would be snubbed by the Albiceleste's manager, Jorge Sampaoli, because of his already strained relationship with a number of his teammates.

It is widely understood that Icardi upset the Argentine apple cart after he started a relationship with his former teammate's girlfriend, Wanda Nara.

As a result of their relationship - where Nara has since become Icardi's agent - the Inter Milan goal machine has found game time hard to come by with the Argentine national team, making just four appearances.

Gonzalo Higuaín will most likely travel with Argentina to the World Cup in what looks set to be El Pipita's last competition with the national team.





The likes of Sergio Agüero and Lionel Messi will undoubtedly be Sampaoli's squad, while Ángel Di María, Rodrigo Palacio and Ezequiel Lavezzi could all be chopped from the squad that reached the final in 2014.