The MLS season is days away, and we look ahead to the league's 23rd campaign with help from two of its key personalities in this week's episode of Planet Fútbol TV.

MLS vice president of competition Jeff Agoos and the president and co-owner of expansion club LAFC Tom Penn join us to discuss the season ahead and the expectations for MLS's newest club.

We also look at the league as a whole: Who will contend for MLS Cup? Can Toronto repeat? Who is in for a rough season? Which coach enters the season already on the hot seat?

There's plenty going on elsewhere in the soccer world, of course, with the U.S. women's national team gearing up for the SheBelieves Cup and PSG confronting the nightmare scenario of Neymar being injured while the club attempts to mount a Champions League comeback against Real Madrid.

Past guests include MLS commissioner Don Garber, NYCFC manager Patrick Vieira, Belgium manager Roberto Martinez, Borussia Dortmund and USA star Christian Pulisic, Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio, among many more.