The United States women's national soccer team will host the third annual SheBelieves Cup from March 1-7.

Germany, France and England will participate. All four teams sit in the Top-10 of the current FIFA rankings.

The four countries will participate in three doubleheader events at three different venues over the seven days.

Last year, the U.S. beat Germany but fell to France and England. The U.S. finished the tournament in fourth place.

Check out the schedule fo the U.S. women's national team below.

Here's the U.S. Schedule

Thursday March 1: USA vs. Germany at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Sunday, March 4: USA vs. France at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey at 12 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Wednesday, March 7: USA vs. England at Orlando City Stadium in Orlando, Florida at 7 p.m. ET (ESPNews)

All USWNT games will be live streamed on WatchESPN.