Manchester City piled the pressure on Arsene Wenger with an outstanding 3-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates on Thursday night.

The Citizens furthered there gap at the top of the Premier League after goals from Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Leroy Sane implemented added misery on the Frenchman's increasingly untenable position.

The Gunners started like you'd expect a home side to begin - on the front foot - but their half chances came to nothing and they were behind after just 15 minutes.

Sane drove infield magnificently, skipping his way past two Arsenal players before finding Bernardo Silva on the right hand side. The Portuguese winger cut inside onto his favored left foot and bent a delightful curling effort into the opposite corner.

Arsenal attempted to respond when Hector Bellerin marauded down the right wing and picked out Aaron Ramsey on the edge of the box but Ederson reacted smartly to keep the lead intact.

Sane was again involved when City doubled their lead in the 27th minute. The German winger was causing havoc down the left hand side and completely skinned Shkodran Mustafi before finding Sergio Aguero on the edge of the box.

As Man City makes it 3-0 at the Emirates 33 minutes in, watch the sensational way it became 2-0 (via @NBCSN) pic.twitter.com/goUxQ97cwD — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 1, 2018

The Argentine striker then laid the ball off to David SIlva who drove into the box as he does so often and powered the ball past Petr Cech. Five minutes later and Sane was on the scoresheet himself with a fantastic team goal.

David Silva powerfully played the ball into Aguero who's brilliant touch took him past Laurent Koscielny before playing the ball square to Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian played Bernardo Silva through who then managed to square the ball along the penalty area for Sane to easily tap home.

After setting up two Silvas, Leroy Sane gets in on the act (via @TelemundoSports) pic.twitter.com/jElSlj4VOy — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 1, 2018

At 3-0, the seats around the Emirates became increasingly bare and the visible red plastic at half time personified the discontent around the club at this moment in time.

Arsenal had a chance to restore their dignity in the 52nd minute when Andre Marriner had no choice but to point to the spot. The ball fell to Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Nicolas Otamendi wiped him out attempting to clear the ball, instead making contact with the Armenian. The Argentine defender was lucky to escape a second yellow for the clumsy challenge.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stepped up but his torrid start to life at Arsenal continued when Ederson parried his penalty away easily. It was at a comfortable height for the Brazilian and Wenger's night continued to get worse.

City controlled the game expertly and slowed the game down before almost adding another in the 78th minute. Aguero raced through and attempted a trademark finish across the goalkeeper but Cech put out a strong hand to claw the ball away.

The final whistle was met with a chorus of boos from the very few Arsenal fans who remained in the stands. The Gunners were absolutely dire but after that Manchester City performance, there is absolutely no doubt that this is one of the greatest Premier League sides ever witnessed in the competition's history.