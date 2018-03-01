Liverpool Target Jan Oblak Has Not Renewed Atlético Madrid Contract Despite Club President Claims

Atlético Madrid stopper Jan Oblak has not renewed his contract with the Spanish club amidst interest from European powerhouses, despite the claims of the club president Enrique Cerezo.

The 25-year-old's stunning performances have earned him the attention of a host of clubs who would need to fork out a fee in the region of €100m to activate his release clause.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Liverpool have been strongly linked with the Slovenian international alongside Roma's Alisson as they look to replace the widely criticised duo of Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius, but neither would come cheap.

The hopes of landing Oblak were temporarily dented when Cerezo told Radio Marca earlier in the week: “He’s already renewed, I believe.”

However, AS have cleared up the rumours as the Spanish outlet explained he was in fact referencing Oblak's contract extension that was signed two years ago, which keeps him at Atlético until 2021.

Despite the suggestion that a new deal is in place for the stopper, Oblak himself explained his contract situation in January, as he said:

"Renewal? I have a contract until 2021, but we have not talked about that yet, first we have to concentrate on the field, whatever happens will happen, but it does not depend on me."

With no progress seemingly made on a new deal for the 25-year-old, club across Europe will be buoyed by the news of his potential availability as Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with a move for Oblak.





The keeper has kept an astonishing 16 league clean sheets this season - more than anyone else - to help propel Atlético to just four points behind league leaders Barcelona.