'Maybe I Couldn't Fit Perfectly': Henrikh Mkhitaryan Believes He Didn't Fully Suit Manchester United

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has speculated that the reason it didn't work out for him at Manchester United was down to the club's style of play.

Mkhitaryan spent eighteen months playing under Jose Mourinho at United, before signing for Arsenal in the summer as part of the deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move in the opposite direction.

Talking to Sky Sports, the Armenian compared the playing style of both Arsenal and his old club.

"Everyone knows Arsenal play offensive football, and I love to play offensive football. In Manchester we were playing offensive football too but not in every game, so it was quite different." He said.

"I don't want to blame anyone because every manager at every club has a different philosophy. Maybe I couldn't fit perfectly in the Manchester football."

Arsenal have not been in the best of form in the Premier League over recent weeks, losing 3 of their last 6 games, including a 1-0 North London Derby loss in their last outing. Manager Arsene Wenger has been under increasing pressure from both fans and the media, but Mkhitaryan insists that the squad are ready to fight for their manager.

"It's not the easiest time for the club, but we are here to help, do our best, and put Arsenal on the level that it was before. I know it's not going to be easy, but we're trying, and doing our best." He insisted.

"It's a pleasure to work with [Wenger]. He knows a lot about football, he can give you good advice, and I'm very happy to be here.

"Of course it's not very easy for him either, but we have to play for the club, play for him, because he is a big role model for this team, big person at this club, so we have to do our best to show we are ready to fight for him."

Mkhitaryan will be available when Arsenal face Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium tonight (Thursday), after being cup-tied for their meeting in the Carabao Cup Final on Sunday.