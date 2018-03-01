Philippe Coutinho Reportedly Informs Barcelona Over Availability of Chelsea Outcast David Luiz

A report from Spain has claimed that Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has informed his club about the potential availability of Chelsea's forgotten man David Luiz.

As reported by notorious Spanish rumourmongers Don Balón, Coutinho's Brazil teammate has informed him that he's ready to move away from Stamford Bridge for the second time, after falling out of favour with manager Antonio Conte.





Luiz has featured just five times for Chelsea since last October, when his performance in the Blues' 3-0 loss to Roma arguably cost the Blues dearly.

Eyebrows were raised when Conte chose to re-sign Luiz from Paris Saint-Germain at the start of last season, but the tenacious defender returned to west London a changed player, putting in a series of disciplined performances as the Blues stormed to the Premier League title.

With Luiz now seemingly deemed surplus to requirements at Chelsea, he could look for a big move abroad this summer. The 30-year-old is a highly experienced player, and his impressive ability on the ball could be suited to Barcelona's expansive style of play. However, the substance of Don Balon's reports are unclear, with no actual quote from Coutinho.

In other news, Chelsea have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign Roma wing-back Alessandro Florenzi.





The Italy international is believed to have put the brakes on signing a new contract with the Serie A side, and the Blues could look to snap up the 26-year-old as they bid to add more strength and depth to their depleted squad this summer.