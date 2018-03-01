Untied Bootlace Sparks Heated Training Ground Row Between Bayern Munich Stars Lewandowski & Hummels

An untied bootlace has sparked a heated training ground bust-up between Bayern Munich stars Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels - after the former stopped playing to tie his bootlace instead of tracking back to defend during an training exercise.

As reported by German outlet Welt, the pair bickered after Lewandowski's actions lead to his teammate Corentin Tolisso scoring an easy goal in the training session. According to the source, the argument went as follows:

H: “Lewy, are you serious? You're seriously tying your shoelaces? F***ing b******t!

L: “You just lost the ball now!”

H: “That was a mistake. With you, though, it’s your attitude.”

L: “You constantly lose the ball. You just talk.”

H: “Oh shut up! Get lost."

ARNE DEDERT/GettyImages

Neither of the players apologised to the other for the row, nor did they shake hands after the training session. Despite Die Roten's superb season in the Bundesliga and the Champions League thus far, relations between Lewandowski and the club are thought to be strained; as the former Borussia Dortmund striker has reportedly turned down a contract extension.





The 29-year-old is believed to be eager to move away from Bundesliga at the end of the season, as he looks for a further career challenge. The likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid are all thought to be keen to sign the goal-machine, with Los Blancos widely-believed to be in the driving seat to sign the highly-rated forward.

Meanwhile, Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigg has revealed that the club will take their time before making a decision over whether they will sign Columbian ace James Rodríguez on a permanent deal. The 26-year-old is in his first of a two year loan spell away from Real Madrid, with Bayern having an option to sign the playmaker for €42m at any point during that time.