West Ham Enter 3-Horse Premier League Race for West Brom Captain Jonny Evans

West Ham United will make it a three-horse Premier League club race for Jonny Evans after they registered their interest in the West Brom captain.

Evans, who was part of the disgraced Baggies quartet who stole a taxi during a supposed warm weather training camp in Barcelona a fortnight ago, is on the radar of the Hammers according to the Mirror.

West Ham boss David Moyes has been a long-time fan of the centre-back since he was in charge of Everton, and the Toffees - along with Leicester City - could rival the Irons for Evans' signature this summer.

Evans has a £3m relegation release clause fee in his contract at the Hawthorns and, with Alan Pardew's men stuck at the foot of the table with 10 matches left to go, could be available at a snip compared to his apparent £25m price tag.

West Ham are a centre-back short after they sold Jose Fonte earlier this week to Chinese Super League outfit Dalian Yifang and see ex-Manchester United man Evans as the ideal replacement for the Portuguese international.

Arsenal and Manchester City had held interest in Evans during the January transfer window too, but the English giants declined to make an offer for him due to West Brom's demands.

The 30-year-old was stripped of the West Brom captaincy and fined by his club for his part in the sorry incident in Catalonia that has hampered his team's season even further.

And his behaviour and subsequent poor form has led to Baggies fans wanting the Northern Ireland international out of their club, with many willing those interested to take him off their hands.

Despite that Barcelona incident, West Ham, Everton and Leicester haven't been put off in their relative pursuits of him, and the trio will wait to see whether West Brom can save themselves from the drop before making any official moves for Evans.

