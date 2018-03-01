West Ham Ready to More Than Double Breakout Starlet's Wages With Bumper New Contract

West Ham United are ready to offer a bumper new contract to one of their break stars of season, Declan Rice.

The 19-year-old has only made sporadic appearances in the Premier League this season, but has impressed during the chances given to him to feature. The Daily Mail are reporting that the Hammers will offer Rice a significant increase in his wages with a deal worth £25,000-a-week.

Rice made his debut for West Ham last season, but has really started to establish himself in the first team this year. With six starts and 17 total league appearances so far this term, the Republic of Ireland under-21 international has also been a frequent feature in West Ham's domestic cup campaigns.

This new deal would double Rice's current salary at the Hammers, as he is thought to earn around £10,000-a-week. The club seem to be on a mission to tie down their best and most promising stars to new deals as they have also offered an improved contract to Manuel Lanzini.

As West Ham continue to fight a relegation battle, manager David Moyes has preferred to field more experienced defenders. 33-year-old Pablo Zabaleta was brought in from Manchester City last summer, and 36-year-old Patrice Evra was recently acquired for free from Marseille. With full-back Aaron Creswell often utilised as a central defender, there has often not been any space for Rice in the starting eleven.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

But the Hammers seem to certainly view him as one for the future as this new improved deal will tie him down to the club beyond 2020, which is when his current deal expires. While they are in 13th place, West Ham are just three points above the drop-zone. They face fellow relegation-battlers Swansea in their next league game.