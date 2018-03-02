Jackson Martinez has been released by Chinese outfit Guangzhou Evergrande, just a couple of years after signing for the side for €42m from Atletico Madrid in 2016.

Since that move, however, the striker's career has been disrupted by a number of injuries, which has restricted him to only 16 appearances, scoring only four goals.

Due to his lucrative contract, he cost his side £3,325,000 per appearance and £13,300,000 per goal - having at one time been the most expensive player in the whole league.

Martinez made his name in Portugal with Primera Liga side FC Porto. He netted 20 goals in three successive seasons before moving to Atletico Madrid, with a number of other teams interested in his services including Manchester United and Chelsea.

The question now is whether the Colombian will be given the chance to reignite his career with a move to Europe. However, due to his injury record, it will take a lot for a top European side to take a punt on him.

He is also at the latter end of his career. At 31, it is unlikely that Martinez will replicate his form of two years ago.

In addition, he has lacked the intensity of the top European leagues during his time in the Chinese Super League, so it would take time for him to adapt.

In recent years many players have began to move to China due to the insane wages they are offered. Most recently, Atletico Madrid duo Yannick Carrasco and Nicolas Gaitan have made the move to Chinese club Dalian Yifang.