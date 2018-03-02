Jurgen Klopp Reveals How Liverpool Have Improved Since Philippe Coutinho Departure

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said his side is more 'unpredictable' since Phillipe Coutinho left for Barcelona in January.

The Brazilian attacker left for the Spanish capital in a £142m deal, but Klopp has told the Liverpool Echo that he is pleased with the way his players have responded since Coutinho's departure.

Liverpool have a win rate of 62% since Coutinho left, prior to him leaving Liverpool had a 56% win rate this season. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) February 26, 2018

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino have been on fine form themselves, scoring a combined total of 66 goals this season. They have all played their own part in helping Liverpool secure seven wins in the ten games they've played since Coutinho's departure.

“Phil Coutinho was a very dominant player in our game and when we were not at our best it was always a good idea to give him the ball, maybe he has an idea,” Klopp said.

“But it was always clear when Phil didn’t play we had to do the job differently, to put responsibility on different shoulders and spread it between the players.

David Ramos/GettyImages

“You can never be sure it will work but now it is a few weeks ago and I am really happy with the reaction of the boys, they stepped up. It makes us a little bit more unpredictable on the pitch.

“Of course we were fighting for Phil, we wanted to keep him here and in the end he decided differently. I am happy it has worked so far pretty well but I am only interested in how it will work tomorrow and not in the last few weeks.”

Klopp has praised his players for being 'smart enough' to adapt their style of play without Coutinho, using their 'good players' to maximum effect.

“They are smart enough to use good players in the team. If you see Barcelona playing in a specific moment they give the ball to (Lionel) Messi: that is a good idea and I’d do the same.

“That is what we did with Phil and now we do it with other players. We work for each other, they didn’t change attitude, they were smart enough to use Phil in a specific moment and now they use each others in a specific moment.

“There was one example of a bad game from us when we gave all the responsibility to Phil and it was Tottenham away. We gave it to him in the wrong moments.”