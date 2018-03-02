Pep Guardiola Insists Key Man Is 'Not Injured' Despite Hobbling Off in Easy Win Over Arsenal

Pep Guardiola has provided a positive injury update on full-back Kyle Walker ahead of Manchester City's game against Chelsea on Sunday.

Walker hobbled off in the latter stages of last night's 3-0 win over Arsenal and it intitially seemed that he was carrying an injury.

This would have been bad news for City, because the 27-year-old has been a vital component of the City juggernaut this season and was again instrumental against Arsenal - providing the assist for Leroy Sane's goal.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Guardiola has since revealed that Walker is not carrying an injury going into Sunday's game. As reported by Manchester Evening News, the Spaniard said: "It was a problem at half-time. He said he was going to play for five minutes and after that he kept going for longer.





''He had a problem with his calf and back and many, many places. That’s why in the last 15-20 minutes he was substituted. I don’t think he’s injured.''

Another good win! Great performance from the boys! We will keep working hard! Thanks so much to all the fans for braving the cold. Make sure you get home safe! #mancity #KW2 #sharkteam 🦈 pic.twitter.com/Aizlfvahhn — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) March 1, 2018

Although City possess a capable replacement for Walker in the form of Danilo, losing him would have been a real blow for the Manchester club in a game that is far from a formality.





Guardiola is keen for his team to remain focused and avoid complacency despite their 16-point league at the summit of the Premier League.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

''In life, when it is done, it is done. When it’s not, it’s not. We have distance [at the top], but nobody can assure you, you cannot lose games in a row. It doesn’t matter what happened in the past.

''In the past the most important thing is that when we drop points we immediately won games. That is why we are in this position. But nobody can assure you - I cannot assure you. I can assure you we can lose games in a row because football is unpredictable and nobody knows.''