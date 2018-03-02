Real Madrid vs Getafe Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Team News & More

Real Madrid are looking to get back to winning ways in La Liga when they host Getafe on Saturday evening.

With a crucial Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane approaches this tie.

Meanwhile, Getafe come into the game off the back of an impressive 3-0 win against Deportivo on Wednesday.

The visitors boast the third-best defensive record in La Liga, behind only Barcelona and Atlético Madrid. They have kept four clean sheets in their last five games.

Classic Encounter

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

The most memorable clash between these two sides came on 23rd May 2015, as Real Madrid came out 7-3 victors in a stunning ten-goal thriller.

A first half hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo should have been enough to see Los Blancos go into the break with a comfortable lead. However, goals from Sergio Escudero, Diego Castro and Medhi Lacen saw the sides go into the dressing rooms level at 3-3.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid made sure of the victory in fine fashion through the second half. Hernández restored their lead on 47 minutes and James Rodriguez extended it to 5-3 just minutes later.

Further goals from Jesé and Marcelo inside the final 20 minutes saw Real Madrid close out an emphatic 7-3 victory.

This game also saw Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard become the club's youngest ever La Liga player, as he replaced Cristiano Ronaldo with just over half an hour to play.

Key Battle





Sergio Ramos vs Ángel

Sergio Ramos scored his 72nd Real Madrid goal tonight!



SEVENTY TWO GOALS....HE'S A DEFENDER!



👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/OdGXqeMCd1 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) February 21, 2018

30-year-old Getafe striker Ángel is in strong form this season, having scored 11 goals in 22 appearances for the La Liga side.

The centre-forward - who spent time on loan at Real Madrid B back in 2007 - has scored three goals in his last three appearances for Getafe. This includes a brace in a 3-0 victory against Celta Vigo last month.

However, he and strike partner Jorge Molina will face a stern test against one of La Liga's finest central defenders, Sergio Ramos. The Spaniard has a consistently high pass completion rate, which means it will be difficult for the Getafe strikers to win the ball from him this weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Djené and Bruno

A breakdown of @Cristiano's 435 #RealMadrid strikes...

🏆 300 LaLiga goals

💫 101 Champions League goals

👑 22 Copa del Rey goals

🌐 6 Club World Cup goals

🇪🇸 4 Spanish Super Cup goals

🌍 2 European Super Cup goals



📺 MORE: https://t.co/qai0DuznA0 pic.twitter.com/VMNB08JmrY — Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) February 24, 2018

As mentioned in the introduction, Getafe have the third-best defensive record in La Liga this season, behind only Barcelona and Atlético Madrid.

With four clean sheets in their last five games, the returning Cristiano Ronaldo will face a tough test against central defensive pair Djené and Bruno. The duo have been key to Getafe's tenth-place standing. They having the highest goal difference outside of the top four.

Cristiano Ronaldo, though, has 14 goals in 20 La Liga appearances this season and is expected to return to the side after sitting out their recent 1-0 defeat to Español. The Portuguese forward has 28 goals in 31 games in all competitions this campaign.

Team News

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will have one eye on the upcoming Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain as he selects his team to face Getafe.

Marcelo, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are all recovering from injuries and are not expected to be involved this weekend.

However, Carvajal, Casemiro and Ronaldo could return to the side as they need minutes to stay fresh ahead of the PSG clash.

For Getafe, they are still without experienced defensive midfielder Markel Bergara, who suffered a metatarsal injury in January.

Yet Bordalas will hope his own attacking options, specifically strikers Jorge Molina and Angel Rodriguez, as well as Las Palmas loanee Loic Remy, can trouble a Real defence breached 28 times in 26 league games.

Predicted Real Madrid lineup: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Nacho; Kovacic, Casemiro; Vázquez, Isco, Asensio; Ronaldo.

Predicted Getafe lineup: Martínez; Suárez, Djené, Bruno, Antunes; Portillo, Mora, Arambarri, Amath; Ángel, Molina.

Prediction

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

With Getafe's impressive defensive record, it is easy to envisage this tie being a low-scoring affair. The visiting strikers are both on fine form, however a strong Real Madrid side - who will be looking to build momentum ahead of their PSG tie - may just have too must for them on this occasion.

Real Madrid have scored an impressive 62 goals this season, beaten only by Barcelona's 69. Los Blancos' attacking threat should be too hot for even the league's third-best defence to handle. However, it should be a closer game than many are expecting.

Prediction: Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe