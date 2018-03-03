Alan Pardew Faced With 'Win or Die' Game Against Watford as Claudio Yacob Joins Revolt

West Brom midfielders Chris Brunt and Claudio Yacob have joined a number of their teammates in speaking out against the club's manager, Alan Pardew.

It is believed that after the Baggies' 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield last week, Brunt returned to the dressing room to criticise the tactics Pardew was using and he even questioned the work ethic of some of his teammates.

However, the 33-year-old has already apologised for his outburst last week, where assistant John Carver was forced to act as the peacemaker.

"Brunty came and saw me on Tuesday and he apologised for his outburst, which was purely frustration about not winning, and I understand that," Pardew said earlier this week, quoted by the Daily Mail. "I don't have a problem with it.





"The stuff which came out was disappointing because what goes on in the dressing room should stay in the dressing room, in my opinion.

"Having said that I'm not sure if our fans will be disappointed in that. What do they expect us to do? Not have words? Let's not have conflict in the dressing room after a performance like that?"

Brunt is not alone in his discontent with West Brom's current situation. It has also been claimed that veteran midfielder Yacob joined his Northern Irish teammate in last week's protestation - an incident which has left Pardew's position at the club hanging in the balance.





West Brom owner Guochuan Lai is understood to have met with the club's chief executive, Mark Jenkins, following their defeat to Huddersfield last week, concluding that Pardew has one final chance to save his job.