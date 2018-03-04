AC Milan Monitoring Lyon Winger Memphis Depay Ahead of Potential Summer Bid

AC Milan are preparing a summer bid for Lyon winger Memphis Depay, with the Manchester United flop resurrecting his young career in France.

Tuttosport report that the Serie A club are looking to strengthen their attacking options and have identified the Dutchman as a prime target.

Since leaving United for Lyon last summer, Depay has scored 12 goals and provided nine assists in 37 appearances in all competitions.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

The Ligue 1 club are expected to demand a fee of around €30m, which could mean that Milan are forced to sell players to raise the required funds.

Forwards Nikola Kalinic and Andre Silva have both disappointed this season and may be offloaded in the summer.

While Depay has impressed in France after a disappointing spell in the Premier League, his underlying inconsistency has still led to occasional frustration.

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

“I told him we like him a lot. He’s a boy who needs love. He’s able to change a match at any time,” said Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas last month. “He made amazing technical moves, some helping the club and the result, and sometimes frustrating us.

“With his technique, he brings things that have rarely been seen in Lyon. With his personality, we can only love him, even if sometimes he frustrates us.”

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Report Reveals Milan Winger Suso's Enticing Release Clause as Liverpool Weigh Up Move)

Milan, according to Calciomercato, are also close to completing the signings of both Pepe Reina and Milan Strinic.

The first half of the campaign was a disappointing one for the Rossoneri, but they have significantly improved since the arrival of Gennaro Gattuso as coach.