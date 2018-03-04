Man Utd Midfielder Scott McTominay Ends Speculation by Choosing Scotland Over England

Manchester United star Scott McTominay has reportedly chosen to make himself available for Scotland and not England.

Reports have been written over the past few weeks about the youngster's international intentions, but the Times claim that the Lancaster-born midfielder has made his choice.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

The 21-year-old has broken into the United first team this season and impressed alongside Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba in midfield.

He is slowly but surely getting minutes for the Red Devils and clearly has the trust of manager Jose Mourinho, who has recently fielded McTominay in place of superstar Pogba on a couple of occasions.

McTominay, formerly a striker but now a promising holding midfielder, had the choice of Scotland or England due to his Scottish grandparents.

His declaration for Scotland will be a big coup for Alex McLeish, who is likely to select the youngster for the upcoming international friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary.

McTominay will be hoping to see some action in United's next game against Crystal Palace on Monday. He has started two of the club's last four Premier League games, and with Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini both injured and Michael Carrick a peripheral figure, he could well line up against the Eagles at Selhurst Park.

